Police officers escorted a woman in labor to a hospital in Pazardzhik

Two police officers from the Septemvri District Police Department cleared a route to Pazardzhik for a vehicle carrying a woman who went into labor during the journey. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, shortly before 10:00 p.m., near the village of Vetren Dol.

The patrol car was positioned along the Varvara–Velingrad and Septemvri routes. A worried driver approached the officers and explained that he was traveling from Rakitovo. His pregnant wife, their 5-year-old child and an elderly relative were in the vehicle.

The woman had already gone into labor and needed to be transported quickly to a medical facility in Pazardzhik. The patrol consisted of junior traffic control officers Kiril Nikolov and Emil Popov from the Septemvri District Police Department.

After notifying the duty officer, the two policemen activated the emergency lights and siren of the official vehicle and led the car carrying the woman in labor. This allowed the family to reach Pazardzhik quickly, where the woman was admitted to the maternity ward of MBAL “Higia”.

Later, the officers learned that the delivery had been successful. A baby boy was born, whom the parents named Alexander.

The Pazardzhik Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the Septemvri District Police Department congratulated the family on the birth of their child and wished him to grow up healthy and loved. No information was provided about the condition of the mother and baby.