Von der Leyen: Europe stands firmly with Bulgaria

Europe stands firmly with Bulgaria and will step up its efforts for security in the Black Sea. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this after her meeting with Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Varna.

“Here in Varna, on the shore of the Black Sea, I want to send a clear message: Europe stands firmly with Bulgaria. We are strengthening our role. To enhance maritime surveillance. To protect critical infrastructure. And to help restore and protect freedom of navigation in the Black Sea,” Von der Leyen wrote on “X.”

The statement focused on three areas - maritime surveillance, the protection of critical infrastructure, and ensuring freedom of navigation. No specific deadlines, financial parameters, or individual operations were mentioned.