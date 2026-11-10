Radev cancels his program in Varna due to the crash on the Trakia motorway

Prime Minister Rumen Radev canceled all elements of his program in Varna after his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen due to the serious crash on the Trakia motorway. The Council of Ministers meeting has also been canceled.

The serious chain-reaction crash occurred at around 7 a.m. in dense fog near the Zimnitsa road junction, around the 290th kilometer. According to information from the police in Yambol, dozens of vehicles collided, in both directions of the motorway.

“The situation is very serious,” said Yambol Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov.

According to Chalakov, there are fatalities. The information provided does not specify their exact number, nor the number of injured people.

The injured are being transported to hospitals

Emergency medical teams, the Military Medical Academy and the Ministry of Interior are providing assistance at the scene of the crash. Military personnel are also involved in the operation.

The injured are being transported to hospitals in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. Rumen Radev has sent the government aircraft to Burgas, ready to transport casualties to medical facilities in Sofia.

Air transport to the capital has also been organized using Spartan military transport aircraft. The data on the number of injured people and their condition is subject to further clarification.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg