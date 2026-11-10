Urgent call for blood donors after the crash on the Trakia Motorway

Dr. Ivan Seliminski-Sliven Medical Center has issued an urgent call for blood donors because of those injured in the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway. The patients have been admitted to the medical facility, and some of them need urgent blood transfusions.

Anyone who is able to and meets the requirements can donate blood. Donors are accepted every day from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Blood Center of Dr. Ivan Seliminski-Sliven Medical Center.

The center is located on the first floor of DCC-2, in the building of the former Third Polyclinic.

“Anyone who is able to and meets the requirements for blood donation can donate blood every day from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.”

The appeal was issued after the chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway, in which numerous people were injured.