Radev: Bulgaria is not alone when it comes to security in the Black Sea

Bulgaria is not alone in facing the security challenges in the Black Sea, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said after his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Varna. The talks took place at the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy against the backdrop of attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

“I would like to thank European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose presence here today sends a clear signal of solidarity that Bulgaria is not alone in the challenges it faces,” Radev said.

According to him, the security environment is changing extremely rapidly. He said that ending violations of maritime and international law requires peace, a ceasefire and active diplomacy.

“From the very first hours of the attacks on commercial vessels in our exclusive economic zone, I have remained in constant contact with the President of the European Commission,” the prime minister said.

Radev thanked the leadership of the European Commission and European leaders for their support for the moratorium proposed by Bulgaria and Romania on attacks against civilian vessels in the Black Sea. He also expressed his gratitude to the Bulgarian crews that took part in rescue operations.

“We managed to save 56 sailors in a difficult situation. And we are continuing our efforts toward diplomacy and peace, but diplomacy can only be successful when it is backed by real defensive capabilities,” Radev said.

European support for maritime security

Von der Leyen said that the European Union and Europe are “standing side by side and firmly with Bulgaria.” She noted that the security of the Black Sea is linked to the security of Europe, while attacks on vessels result in loss of human life, disrupted shipping and higher insurance costs.

“We are providing Bulgaria with €10 million from EU funds for search and rescue operations. This is European solidarity in action,” the President of the European Commission said.

During the talks, the idea of creating a maritime security center in Bulgaria and Romania was discussed. Radev said that Bulgaria would contribute through measures against hybrid and cyberattacks, risk analysis and measures for greater environmental security.

Von der Leyen said that the possibility of enhanced monitoring of the Black Sea region via the Copernicus satellites had also been discussed. According to her, the number of image downloads under the program has doubled since September.

Schedule changed because of the Trakia motorway crash

The visit to Varna was shortened because of the serious crash on the Trakia motorway. Radev said that the tragic news had reached the government delegation during the flight to Varna and that the schedule had been changed.

“So far, 11 people have died and 48 have been injured,” the prime minister said. Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences to the victims’ relatives and thanked the rescue teams.