Fog reduced visibility to 10 meters during the tragedy on the Trakia Motorway

Dense fog, in which visibility suddenly dropped from around 70-80 meters to just 10 meters, is the most likely cause of the serious pile-up on the Trakia Motorway. All those killed were in the incident on the carriageway towards Burgas, Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry Lyubomir Nikolov said.

According to initial information, the first collision occurred after a truck blocked the path of a bus carrying a group of passengers. Subsequently, a truck loaded with grain was also involved in the accident. A passenger car collided with its rear.

According to eyewitness accounts, visibility in the area was initially around 70-80 meters, but fell sharply to approximately 10 meters. This sudden change in weather conditions is being considered a likely factor in the serious incident.

A crash also occurred on the carriageway towards Sofia. Lyubomir Nikolov believes that the mechanism may have been similar. In his words, it is possible that the drivers were distracted by the serious accident in the opposite carriageway.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical teams involved in the operation

Immediately after the signal was received, Operation “Save”, ordered by the Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry, began. Police officers from Yambol and the neighboring regions are taking part in it. Fifteen fire engines, hundreds of police officers and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

Because of the fog, the asphalt was heavily damp. This required drivers to keep a greater distance and travel at a speed appropriate to the road conditions and the restrictions.

“Thought should be given to improving road markings in sections where fog often forms,” Lyubomir Nikolov said.

As a possible solution, the Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry pointed to the use of reflective road markings following the European model. The aim is for them to provide drivers with better visibility in fog and other adverse weather conditions.