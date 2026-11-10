The Two “Spartan” Aircraft Took Off Empty from Burgas, the Injured Are in Too Serious a Condition

The two military “Spartan” aircraft took off empty from Burgas Airport. They were supposed to be used to transport the seriously injured to Sofia, but their medical condition does not allow them to fly.

“The aircraft took off empty,” said the director of the Regional Health Inspectorate in Burgas, Dr. Georgi Pazderov. Shortly beforehand, two ambulances had arrived at the airport, but doctors determined that the victims in life-threatening condition would not withstand air transport.

Doctors in Burgas will fight for their lives. No further details about their condition have been provided so far.

Five people have been admitted to two private hospitals in Burgas. They have mainly suffered fractures, and their lives are not in danger.

The government aircraft that arrived from Varna also remains at the airport. It has not been reported whether it will be used to transport other victims.