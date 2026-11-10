Boris Bonev: API must explain what happened to the promised 40 electronic signs on the Trakia Motorway

The party is requesting information on how many of the 40 signs announced in 2019 have been installed, are operational and provide timely warnings about dangerous road conditions.

Save Sofia is calling on the Road Infrastructure Agency and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to provide public information on the implementation of the electronic information sign system announced in 2019 for the Trakia Motorway. The demand comes amid serious crashes on the motorway and the need for effective warnings to drivers in conditions of reduced visibility and in the event of accidents.

In a statement published on its website in 2019, the Road Infrastructure Agency said that 40 electronic information signs would be installed on the Trakia Motorway—20 in each direction. Their announced function is to provide real-time information about road conditions, restrictions in effect and alternative routes.

“The Road Infrastructure Agency must provide a specific report: how many of these 40 signs have been installed, how many are working and what information drivers receive through them. Announcing a system is not enough,” said Save Sofia chairman Boris Bonev.

The party is demanding clarification on where the facilities are located, how information about dangerous conditions is collected, who is responsible for updating the messages and how quickly the warnings reach drivers.

“In dense fog, an accident or a closed section, the warning must reach drivers early enough for them to react. This requires functioning signs, up-to-date data and clear responsibility for providing the information,” Bonev said.

According to Save Sofia, the inspection should cover both the technical condition of the facilities and the organization of the system’s operation. If malfunctions or shortcomings are identified, the institutions should provide specific deadlines for remedying them.

“Drivers are obliged to adjust their speed and distance to visibility and road conditions. This, however, does not relieve the institutions of their obligation to ensure adequate signaling. Safety requires both responsible behavior behind the wheel and functioning infrastructure,” the party chairman stressed.

Save Sofia is calling for a public report on the implementation of the project and a plan to ensure reliable warnings in sections with frequent fog and an increased risk of serious and multiple-vehicle crashes.