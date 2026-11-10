Iliana Iotova cuts short her visit due to the tragedy on the Trakia motorway

President Iliana Iotova is cutting short her participation in the Paris Peace Forum and the accompanying meetings in the French capital and is returning to Bulgaria because of the serious crash on the Trakia motorway. The decision was announced by the Presidential Press Secretariat.

“The Head of State expresses her condolences to the relatives and families of those who died,” the Presidential Press Secretariat said.

11 people killed in the crash

The chain-reaction crash occurred at around 7 a.m. in dense fog near the Zimnitsa interchange, around the 290th kilometre of the Trakia motorway. According to information obtained by bTV from the police in Yambol, dozens of vehicles collided in both directions of the motorway.

The Ministry of Health reports that 11 people were killed. Ten people died at the scene of the crash, while one died in a hospital in Yambol.

Iotova has cut short her international programme following the tragedy and will return to the country. The statement from the Presidential Press Secretariat provided no further details about the trip or her upcoming engagements in Bulgaria.