Six people injured in the Trakia motorway crash are in hospital in Burgas

Six people injured in the serious crashes on the Trakia motorway have been admitted to Heart and Brain Hospital in Burgas. The condition of all patients is stable, said Dr Valentin Milev, head of the General Intensive Care Department.

The patients are three men and three women. Four of them are in less serious condition – three are in the Clinic of Orthopedics and Traumatology, while one is in the Clinic of Thoracic Surgery.

The other two patients have combined injuries and have been admitted to the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care. One of them is due to undergo surgical procedures. The other is undergoing a CT scan after chest and abdominal injuries were initially identified.

Two were transported from Yambol

Prof. Asen Baltov, head of the Clinic of Orthopedics and Traumatology, said that one of the six injured people is a Romanian citizen. Two of the patients were transported from a hospital in Yambol because of the severity of their condition. One of them has polytrauma and multiple fractures.

“The footage speaks for itself. In my career, I have never seen a case like this. An extremely serious accident at a time of very dense fog,” said Prof. Asen Baltov.

Prof. Baltov was at the scene of the incident. The serious chain crash occurred in the area of the Kabile and Zimnitsa road interchanges, amid severely reduced visibility. According to initial information, more than 50 cars and heavy goods vehicles were involved.