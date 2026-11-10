Protest in Varna Against Ursula von der Leyen’s Visit

Dozens of supporters of „Vazrazhdane“ gathered for a protest outside the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna against the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The protest was held under the slogan „We want peace, not war“.

The participants waved Bulgarian flags and party flags and called on von der Leyen to leave the country. The protesters booed the motorcade as it arrived at the educational institution.

A police cordon prevented the people from reaching the cars. However, several of the demonstrators threw fruit at the vehicles as Ursula von der Leyen’s and Prime Minister Rumen Radev’s motorcade entered the grounds of the Naval Academy.

The European Commission President’s visit to Varna includes talks with Prime Minister Rumen Radev and a visit to the Maritime Security Centre at the Naval Academy. The topics are related to security in the Black Sea and European cooperation in the region.

The Bulgarian National Radio reported that the protest passed without serious incidents. The radio quoted the participants as saying: „Ursula, you are not welcome in Varna. We want peace, not war“.