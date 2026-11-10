BFSA closed a facility in Vidin over 270 kg of moldy cabbage

Inspectors from the Regional Directorate for Food Safety in Vidin have closed a facility belonging to a major retail chain in the city. The inspection found violations in food storage and poor hygiene in the bakery, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency reported.

A total of 343 kg of fish, chicken, burgers and offal stored at an improper temperature were discovered. The facility also contained 270 kg of moldy cabbage. All quantities identified were ordered to be destroyed.

Suspension of all operations

“All the quantities listed have been ordered to be destroyed,” the BFSA said.

Inspectors found poor hygiene throughout the bakery. An order was issued to suspend all operations at the facility, along with a report documenting an administrative violation.

The inspection in Vidin was part of joint action by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, the Commission for Consumer Protection and the National Revenue Agency. The checks cover warehouses, retail outlets and the entire supply chain.