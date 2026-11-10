NATO drone flies over Bulgaria en route to the Black Sea

A NATO RQ-4D Phoenix reconnaissance drone passed through Bulgarian airspace en route to the Black Sea, where it carried out a surveillance mission. The flight of the aircraft, registered as MM-AV-SA0015 and using the callsign MAGMA10, was tracked through publicly available aircraft-monitoring systems. ([]())

The drone took off from the “Sigonella” air base in Sicily. After crossing the central Mediterranean, it continued toward the Balkans, flying successively over Albania, North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

Unusual maneuvers over Albania

The route drew attention because of several changes in its direction of travel over Albania. The specialized military aviation monitoring website Itamilradar suggests that the maneuvers may have been related to a delayed authorization to enter North Macedonian airspace.

This explanation has not been officially confirmed and remains an assumption based on flight tracking. The available public data does not make it clear whether the reason was administrative, technical or operational.

After flying over Bulgaria, the RQ-4D Phoenix reached the western part of the Black Sea, where its signal was again detected by public systems. This made it possible to reconstruct the mission’s route from Sicily through the Balkans to the maritime area.

High-altitude surveillance platform

The RQ-4D Phoenix is an unmanned reconnaissance platform designed for prolonged high-altitude surveillance. Aircraft of this type can gather information over extensive areas and carry out lengthy missions without a pilot on board. NATO uses such aircraft as part of its air reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.

The activity of allied reconnaissance assets in the Black Sea region is taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the need to monitor the military situation. The drone’s route itself does not provide a public answer as to what specific informati