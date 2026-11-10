CEC cancels ceremony for the certificates of Yotova and Valchev

The Central Election Commission has cancelled the official ceremony for presenting the certificates to president-elect Iliana Yotova and vice president-elect Kiril Valchev. The commission’s press office announced that a new date for the ceremony is yet to be determined.

“A new date for the ceremony is yet to be determined,” the CEC said. The commission has not given a reason for the cancellation, nor said when it will announce the new date and time for presenting the certificates.

Yotova and Valchev won with 57.566% of the vote

Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev were elected president and vice president following the second round of the election, held on November 1. The two received 1,093,852 valid votes, or 57.566% of the vote.

Earlier, the CEC had announced that the certificates would be presented on November 11 at 11:00 a.m. Following the cancellation, that date is no longer valid, and the commission is expected to schedule a new ceremony.