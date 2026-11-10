Romania Expresses Condolences for the Victims of the Trakia Motorway Crash

Romanian President Nicușor Dan and Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu expressed condolences for the victims of the crashes on the Trakia Motorway in Bulgaria, near Yambol. The two said that a Romanian citizen was among those injured and is receiving the necessary medical care.

“We extend our deepest condolences on the occasion of the tragic incident that occurred on a motorway in Bulgaria,” Dan Neculaescu wrote. He expressed support for the injured, their families and everyone affected by the tragedy, wishing the injured a full and speedy recovery.

The Romanian foreign minister added that the country’s consular teams were ready to provide assistance to the Romanian citizen and his relatives.

“Our consular teams are ready to provide assistance,” Dan Neculaescu said.

Nicușor Dan also expressed condolences to the families and relatives of those who died. He noted that the road accident near Yambol had claimed many lives and left many more people injured.

“I have been informed that a Romanian citizen is also among the injured and is receiving the necessary medical care,” the Romanian president wrote. He wished the injured a speedy recovery and said that Romania stands in solidarity with Bulgaria and its people during this difficult time.

Sources: 24chasa.bg