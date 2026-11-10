Antonio Costa expressed condolences over the Trakia motorway crash

President of the European Council Antonio Costa expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the pile-up on the Trakia motorway near the Zimnitsa interchange in Yambol Region.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic road accident that occurred this morning in Bulgaria,” Costa wrote on the social network X. He added: “I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”

11 victims, more than 50 injured

According to data from the Ministry of Health, ten people died at the scene, while one died in a hospital in Yambol. More than 50 people are reported to have been injured, with some of them in serious condition.

Forty-six people have been admitted to hospitals in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. The medical facilities receiving those injured include hospitals in the three regions identified by the Ministry of Health.

86 vehicles involved in the crashes

The Ministry of the Interior reported that a total of 86 vehicles were involved in the incidents that occurred in both directions of the Trakia motorway.

There were 63 of the vehicles in the lane towards Burgas, while 23 were travelling towards Sofia. The crashes occurred near the Zimnitsa interchange in Yambol Region.

Antonio Costa’s statement was directed at the loved ones of those killed and those injured in the incident.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg