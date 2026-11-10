US Embassy expresses condolences over tragedy on the Trakia Motorway

The US Embassy in Bulgaria expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the serious crashes on the Trakia Motorway in the area of Yambol. The diplomatic mission wished the dozens of injured people a speedy recovery.

“The US Embassy extends its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the tragic crashes on the Trakia Motorway. We stand in solidarity with everyone affected and wish the injured a speedy and full recovery. At this difficult time, we share the pain of the Bulgarian people.”

The statement noted that, according to data from the competent authorities, 11 people had died in the incidents as of 12:00 p.m. on November 10. A total of 50 injured people were transported to and admitted to medical facilities in Yambol, Sliven and Burgas.

Several of the injured are in intensive care units and are under round-the-clock medical observation. The information explicitly clarified that there were no reports of children being injured or killed.

The US Embassy described what happened as a tragedy and expressed its support for everyone affected by the serious crashes.

Sources: novini.bg