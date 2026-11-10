Transport Minister Georgi Peev Ends His Participation in COP31

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev is ending his participation in the COP31 climate conference in Antalya and is returning to Bulgaria following the serious pile-up on the Trakia Motorway near Zimnitsa.

At the minister’s direction, an extraordinary meeting of the expert group responsible for road safety reform will be held on November 11. Additional road safety measures and the acceleration of the planned reforms in the sector will be discussed.

There Are 12 Fatalities; 86 Vehicles Were Involved

The serious accident occurred in the area of Zimnitsa, Yambol Province. According to BNT, 12 people were killed in the crash, while 51 injured people were transported following the serious accidents on the motorway. A total of 86 vehicles were involved in the pile-up.

The Trakia Motorway remains closed in both directions in the Yambol area, with visibility at the scene reduced. The Road Infrastructure Agency is warning of heavy two-way traffic along the detour routes.

Prime Minister: A Tragic Day for All of Bulgaria

Prime Minister Rumen Radev visited the scene of the accident and announced that tomorrow would be declared a day of mourning in memory of those who died.

„Today is a tragic day for all of Bulgaria. So far, this crash has claimed the lives of 12 people; dozens of others have been injured and admitted to hospitals in Burgas, Sliven and Yambol,“ Rumen Radev said.

He said that an analysis of the causes of the crash would follow and stated that systemic solutions for road safety were needed. Meanwhile, emergency and rescue teams continue to work at the scene, while traffic is being redirected along detour routes.

Sources: bntnews.bg