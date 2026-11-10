Mikhaela Dotsova expressed condolences to the victims of the Trakia Motorway crash

Speaker of Parliament Mikhaela Dotsova expressed her condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the serious chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway.

“We are all devastated by the terrible tragedy. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Dotsova wrote on Facebook.

In her statement, the Speaker of Parliament expressed her gratitude to the rescue teams, doctors and law enforcement officers who are providing assistance and fighting for the lives of those injured.

Sources: bntnews.bg