Eyewitness to the crash on the Trakia Motorway: I have never seen anything like it in 30 years behind the wheel

“I have been behind the wheel for 30 years, and I have never seen anything like it,” a driver who was involved in and witnessed the serious chain collision on the Trakia Motorway told bTV.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. near the Zimnitsa road junction, in the area of the 290th kilometer. Dozens of cars and heavy goods vehicles collided in the crash, with accidents reported in both directions of the motorway.

According to the driver, there was extremely dense fog in the area. He managed to stop in time and avoid the bus, after which he heard several consecutive impacts.

“The fog was very dense. I managed to stop in time and got away from the bus. After that—it was bang, bang,” the eyewitness recounted.

The man said he had been driving at around 60 km/h, but other vehicles had been overtaking him. In his view, some drivers had been traveling far too fast for the road conditions.

“The scene was absolutely horrific. I helped as much as I could; we got several people into the ambulances. There were fatalities—right in front of me,” he said.

Another eyewitness also described visibility as almost zero. According to him, nothing could be seen at a distance of 15–20 meters, while some of the vehicles were traveling at high speed.

The first report to the police in Yambol concerned a chain collision in the direction of Burgas. A little later, a report was also received about vehicles that had been hit in the direction of Sofia.

According to data cited by bTV, 10 people died at the scene and one later died in hospital. Around 50 people were injured. Police, fire service and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg