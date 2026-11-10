The tragedy on the Trakia Motorway is not a matter of fate and is by no means inevitable. Preventing such tragedies is a matter of will, resources and, above all, technology.

In Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy and England, there are so-called smart motorways. Smart motorways are equipped with sensors and screens that instantly warn all drivers on the motorway about the appearance of fog, snow, rain and anything else that could make driving more difficult.

Yes, I know what a person would think upon reading this. We cannot even build a motorway properly, let alone make it smart. Yes, that is how it is. And who does it depend on? Who can make it possible for us to have smart motorways? Is anyone to blame for today's tragedy?

12 dead, 50 injured.

How much is a human life worth? Every human life is priceless. But objectively speaking, the right decisions and smart moves lead to a reduction in human casualties. And whether this tragedy will make us stop and think, I do not know. That depends solely and exclusively on all of us. There is no other answer to this question. There is none, and there never will be. That is what I think.

I extend my condolences and deeply sympathise with the relatives of all those who senselessly lost their lives today!