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A doctor from Burgas seriously injured in the crash on the Trakia Motorway

A doctor from Burgas seriously injured in the crash on the Trakia Motorway

The medic from St. Anastasia Children’s Hospital is among those injured in the pileup near the Zimnitsa interchange. Eleven people died in the incident, while 46 are in hospital

Nov 10, 2026 17:39 51

A doctor from Burgas seriously injured in the crash on the Trakia Motorway - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A doctor from St. Anastasia Children’s Hospital in Burgas is among those seriously injured in the pileup on the Trakia Motorway. This was confirmed to bTV by the director of the medical facility, Dr. Blagomir Zdravkov.

The incident occurred early in the morning in the area of the Zimnitsa interchange. Dozens of cars and heavy-duty trucks collided in extremely dense fog.

According to Health Minister Katya Ivkova, 11 people died and 46 were admitted to hospitals. Seven of those injured were transported to two medical facilities in Burgas, 27 were admitted to hospitals in Sliven, and 12 were taken to the hospital in Yambol.

A rescue and medical operation was organized due to the scale of the crash. Arrangements have also been made for seriously injured people to be transported by plane to hospitals in Sofia.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg


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