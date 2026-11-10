The State Prepares Compensation for Those Killed and Injured in the Tragedy on the “Trakia” Motorway

The government is preparing financial compensation for the families affected by the serious chain-reaction crashes on the “Trakia” Motorway, in which 12 people were killed. Details of the assistance are expected to be presented by the Minister of Labour and Social Policy, while the Council of Ministers will also discuss additional measures.

“Today is a tragic day for all of Bulgaria. This terrible crash claimed the lives of 12 people,” Prime Minister Rumen Radev said during his visit to the scene of the accidents. He stressed that financial assistance could not compensate for the loss of human life. “Money can never bring a human life back,” the prime minister said.

November 11 will be declared a day of national mourning in memory of those who died. Fifty-one people were injured in the crashes and transported to medical facilities in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. According to Health Minister Katya Ivkova, 13 of the injured suffered serious injuries. One of the injured has severe multiple trauma and underwent a complex operation at a hospital in Burgas.

A unified road safety system is being prepared

The government is working to create a unified national information centre that will bring together, in real time, data from the institutions responsible for road safety. The project also includes electronic signs on the motorways to warn drivers of dangerous conditions.

The system is expected to be built by the end of 2027, although the government will seek to complete the work earlier. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that there is currently no automated exchange of information between the toll system and “Traffic Police”.

“No information is being transmitted because no such connection has been established. And as to why it was not established in previous years, I think you should ask,” Demerdzhiev said.

Each frame of the toll system is expected to be equipped with an information screen. Data on hazards must reach drivers and “Traffic Police” simultaneously so that preventive action can be taken.

Fog and road conditions are being investigated

According to information available to the Interior Ministry, visibility was approximately 70-80 metres immediately before the first collisions, but within a short time it fell to around 10 metres. No report of dangerously reduced visibility in the area had been received on the 112 emergency number before the crashes. The BG-ALERT system had been activated.

A detailed inspection of the infrastructure in the area is under way. The asphalt surface, road markings, safety barriers and other facilities are being examined. The scene has been fully photographed, and the evidence collected will be submitted to the prosecution service.

“Everything will be documented in an unequivocal manner and submitted to the prosecution service,” the Interior Minister said.

A partial state of emergency has been declared in the municipalities of Yambol, Straldzha and “Tundzha”. Fire, police and emergency medical teams from the regions of Yambol, Sliven and Burgas are taking part in the rescue operation.

Sources: nova.bg