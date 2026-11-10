Peevski: The Tragedy on the Trakia Motorway Is a Test for the Authorities

The tragedy on the Trakia Motorway is a test of the authorities’ ability to deal with the consequences of the accident. This was stated by DPS leader Delyan Peevski in a position issued after the two serious chain-reaction crashes on the motorway.

Peevski expressed his condolences to the families of those who died and wished the injured a speedy recovery. “The authorities bear responsibility,” he said.

According to data published about the crashes, one collision occurred at kilometre 289 in the lanes towards Burgas, while the other took place at kilometre 294, before the Zimnitsa road interchange, in the direction of Sofia. There were fatalities and dozens of people injured in the accidents.

Criticism of the Ministers’ Actions

In his position, the DPS leader criticised ministers’ attempts to explain what happened by referring to actions or inaction by previous governments. In his words, promises to establish working groups are also insufficient if they do not lead to concrete action.

“Any attempt by ministers to wash their hands of something that happened ‘before’ or to promise something for the future through ‘working groups’ is a sign of fear, helplessness and weakness,” Peevski said.

He described the crash as a tragedy for dozens of families and pointed out that the way the institutions respond will determine how responsibility is assumed and how the consequences are dealt with.

Thanks to the Rescue Teams

Peevski expressed his gratitude to the police officers, medical teams, nurses, service members and volunteers who are taking part in the rescue efforts and caring for those affected.

The position did not specify any particular resignations or a specific package of measures. The demand directed at the authorities was framed as a call for accountability and action following the serious accident on the Trakia Motorway.

Sources: novini.bg