Tsoncho Ganev: When the state fails to do its job, the price is paid in human lives

“First of all, I would like to express my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the relatives of those killed in the horrific crash on the Trakia Motorway. There are no words that can ease the pain of these families. May God rest the souls of the deceased, and I wish the injured strength and a speedy recovery,” said Tsoncho Ganev, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.



According to him, those in power owe the public clear answers. Society must understand what could have been done, what was not done, and why all possible measures to prevent the tragedy were not taken.



“Road safety is not just about collecting fines. Police patrols must be stationed where they can prevent accidents, warn drivers of dangerous conditions and provide oversight, rather than hiding in the bushes to catch drivers exceeding the speed limit by 10 km/h. The Road Infrastructure Agency and Avtomagistrali EAD have signs, information boards and vehicles with warning lights at their disposal. They must be used actively in such dangerous situations, rather than being left unused. There are specific measures that can save human lives, and they must be implemented,” Ganev stressed.



Vazrazhdane has already submitted a request for the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works and the head of the Road Infrastructure Agency to be heard by the National Assembly. The aim is for the facts surrounding the tragedy, the actions taken and the measures that will ensure better prevention in the future to be presented to Parliament and Bulgarian society.



“We do not want the institutions to hide, remain silent or shift responsibility. Let us hear the analysis, identify the shortcomings and ensure that everyone who failed to do their job is held accountable. Because when the price of unfinished work is a human life, there can be no excuses,” said Tsoncho Ganev.