Liyana Pandelieva: There are NO road markings on the Trakia Motorway! Our motorway—because there is only one for the whole of Bulgaria—is a death trap!

I have just learned that some of those injured on the Trakia Motorway stopped in the oncoming lane to film the crash—to make video clips—and thus became victims themselves.

I will not comment on driving styles in difficult conditions. But I will say this:

In Serbia, extremely bright white paint, along with signs, indicates the speed at which you should drive if you can see three large white dots, two dots, or one dot in the road markings.

There are NO road markings on the Trakia Motorway! The reflectors on the guardrails effectively do not exist. At night, in the rain and fog, every driver is driving on the edge of survival. EVERY TIME!

Our motorway—because there is only one for the whole of Bulgaria—is a death trap!