El Mundo on the Trakia Motorway Tragedy: 11 Confirmed Victims

The chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway near Yambol have claimed the lives of 11 people. Initially, 12 victims were reported, but after the identities and number of those injured were clarified, the confirmed figure was revised.

A total of 51 people have been admitted to medical facilities in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas, 13 of them seriously injured. Ten people died at the scene of the accident, while one of those injured, who had been admitted to the hospital in Yambol, later succumbed to their injuries.

Dozens of vehicles were involved in the collision

The crashes occurred on Tuesday morning in dense fog, which sharply limited visibility. The collisions affected the section of the motorway linking Sofia and Burgas, in the Yambol area.

Footage broadcast by Bulgarian media shows overturned, burned-out and severely damaged vehicles on both sides of the road. According to initial data, around 50 cars and trucks were involved.

“Around 50 vehicles, including cars and trucks, were involved in the incident,” regional governor Georgi Chalakov said.

The tragedy was also reported by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, which placed the incident in the context of Bulgaria’s grim road safety statistics. According to European Commission data for 2025, the country has 71 road deaths per million inhabitants. By comparison, Sweden’s figure is 19.

November 11 is a day of national mourning

Prime Minister Rumen Radev cancelled his remaining engagements and travelled to the crash site. The Council of Ministers declared November 11 a day of national mourning in memory of those who died. The national flags at state institutions will be flown at half-mast.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg