Sofia Cancels Public Events on November 11

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has canceled all public, cultural and entertainment events in the capital on November 11. The order was issued in connection with the declared day of national mourning following the serious multiple-vehicle crashes on the „Trakia“ motorway, in which 12 people were killed.

The measure covers events organized by Sofia Municipality, district administrations, municipal and regional cultural institutes, and other municipal structures. Public, cultural and entertainment events held outdoors in Sofia for which permits have already been issued in accordance with the established procedure are also canceled.

On November 11, the national flag and the Sofia Municipality flag will be flown at half-mast. This will apply to the buildings of the municipal administration, district administrations, municipal and regional cultural institutes, and other municipal structures.

The Day of Mourning Follows the Tragedy on the „Trakia“ Motorway

The two multiple-vehicle crashes occurred on November 10 in the area of the „Zimnitsa“ road interchange amid dense fog. According to data reported by the Bulgarian National Radio, 51 people have been admitted to hospitals in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas, while 13 of those injured are in serious condition.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that November 11 would be a day of national mourning in memory of those who died. „A black day for all of Bulgaria,“ he said regarding the crash, which involved a total of 86 vehicles.

Under the mayor’s order, the canceled events in Sofia will not take place on November 11, while municipal structures will pay tribute to the victims by flying the flags at half-mast.

Sources: focus-news.net, bnrnews.bg