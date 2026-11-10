Civil Servants on Strike Alert over Wages. They Demand a €350 Increase

Key structures within the state administration are on strike alert and are collecting signatures to hold an effective strike. The Podkrepa Trade Union of Administrative Employees is demanding a fixed €350 increase in remuneration per person.

The demand also includes the reinstatement of the additional remuneration for professional experience and length of service, known as the “length-of-service allowance.” “Tensions among state administration employees are rising,” the union’s chairwoman, Kremena Atanasova, told the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to her, employees are excessively overburdened, while their pay remains humiliatingly low. Atanasova described the cuts in various administrative structures as “piecemeal” actions that are not the result of in-depth analyses.

Which administrations are on strike alert

The structures listed include the National Social Security Institute, the National Statistical Institute, the Registry Agency, the Social Assistance Agency and the Executive Agency “General Labour Inspectorate.”

The collection of signatures is part of the preparations for effective strike action. The statement did not specify a date for the start of the strike.

Sources: novini.bg