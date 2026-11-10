Rumen Milanov: Speed is the main cause of crashes

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Excessive speed in foggy conditions was the main cause of the two chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia motorway, MP Rumen Milanov of “Progressive Bulgaria” said in an interview for “Face to Face” on bTV.

“For me, the main cause of the chain-reaction crash is excessive speed in foggy conditions,” Milanov said. According to him, in such visibility, moisture reduces the coefficient of traction, while the deformations to the vehicles show the force of the impacts.

Milanov suggested that those involved in the two crashes had been travelling at high speed and had failed to keep the necessary distance. He stressed that under such conditions, the drivers’ responsibility is decisive.

“Until then, everything depends on the person,” the MP said, adding that the introduction of autonomous vehicles would change the role of the driver.

Warnings and traffic control were lacking

Milanov pointed to the lack of information systems on the Trakia motorway as a serious shortcoming. In his words, they should issue alerts to drivers when road conditions deteriorate.

The MP also pointed to the absence of Road Police teams to coordinate traffic and assist drivers on site.

Milanov does not believe that resignations are the solution to the problem. Instead, he called for the toll system to be integrated with traffic control. According to him, this would be a step towards better organisation and the prevention of similar incidents.

Sources: novini.bg