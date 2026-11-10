Road Infrastructure Agency chief: The section of the Trakia motorway is in good condition

The section of the Trakia motorway where the two serious chain-reaction crashes occurred is in good condition. This was stated by the chairman of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency, Eng. Aleksandar Todorov. The incidents claimed 11 lives and injured 51 people.

“The cause is yet to be determined. In my opinion, the fog bears the main responsibility,” Todorov said. He specified that the condition of the road surface, markings and road furnishings was good, but the final assessment of the route at the time of the crashes would be made by investigators.

The motorway remains closed because of the investigation

Traffic in the section will be restored after the investigative actions are completed and the vehicles are cleared. “The motorway will be opened once the investigative actions have been completed and we have cleared the section of vehicles so that road users can travel without difficulty,” the chairman of the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

According to him, two detours in each direction have currently been secured so as not to impede the movement of other road users.

Todorov said that the Road Infrastructure Agency was working on a project for intelligent transport systems. The plan is to install variable-message signs to inform drivers about dangers on the road and allow for earlier warnings in risky situations.

“I appeal to drivers—the speed kills, and we must adjust our driving accordingly,” Todorov added.

Sources: novini.bg