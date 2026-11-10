Zelensky expresses condolences over crash in Bulgaria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to Bulgaria following the serious chain crashes on the Trakia motorway near the Zimnitsa junction. He expressed his solidarity with Prime Minister Rumen Radev, as well as with the families and relatives of those who died.

“This is an enormous loss! Ukraine stands in solidarity with the Bulgarian people,” Zelensky said. He wished strength to the rescuers, doctors and everyone helping those affected, as well as a speedy recovery to the injured.

The crashes occurred in both lanes of the motorway amid heavy fog. According to data from the Interior Ministry, a total of 86 vehicles were involved in the collisions – 63 in the direction of Burgas and 23 in the direction of Sofia. There are reports that visibility at the scene dropped sharply to around 10 metres.

Information about the number of victims changed during the rescue operation. The Ministry of Health initially reported 11 fatalities and 46 injured people admitted to medical facilities in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. Later, Prime Minister Rumen Radev reported 12 fatalities. The American Associated Press news agency also reported 12 victims.

Two pre-trial proceedings have been opened in connection with the case, as the incidents occurred in both lanes of the motorway. The investigation must establish the causes of the collisions and the circumstances that led to the serious crash.

Sources: actualno.com, bntnews.bg, apnews.com