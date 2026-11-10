Bogomil Bonev: The Tragedy on the Trakia Motorway Has Shocked Everyone!

The tragedy on the Trakia Motorway has shocked everyone. But being in a state of shock is no reason for everyone to lose their minds.

Yes, the motorway is in a poor state, the road surface is poor, and there are no information signs or road markings, but that is not a reason for such a crash.

The cause is the failure to comply with one provision of the Road Traffic Act, which we all regularly criticize, but which in this case is ruthlessly precise:

Driving at an inappropriate speed.

There is no need for signs to tell you that you must reduce your speed in poor visibility—smoke or fog. If you do not know that yourself, then you have no right to hold a driving licence. If you do not comply with it, then you are an idiot.

This is primarily about the trucks that ploughed at full speed into the cars stopped ahead. Because many drivers were driving more slowly in the fog and stopped in time. Death caught up with them regardless of their proper driving.

P.S. I am learning that GERB were the ones who demanded the government’s resignation over today’s crash. GERB should hide in a mousehole and pray that people do not mention them in connection with their time in government.

In 2017, near Ihtiman, a chain-reaction crash involving more than 40 cars and trucks occurred in smoke and fog. Under a GERB government.

So keep quiet now, because you are disgusting hypocrites!