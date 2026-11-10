Tencho Tenev calls for resignations at Traffic Police and the Coordination Center

Former Traffic Police chief Tencho Tenev called for resignations at the National Coordination Center and Traffic Police following the serious crash on the Trakia motorway, in which 11 people died and dozens were injured.

Speaking to the Bulgarian National Radio, Tenev said that the toll system cameras had probably shown the dense fog in the area of the incident. According to him, the National Coordination Center should have taken measures, including warning the Road Infrastructure Agency and deploying police teams.

“Some people should submit their resignations after such a serious accident,” Tenev said. He called on Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev to impose strict measures on the head of the National Coordination Center and the head of Traffic Police.

Criticism of the response to the fog

According to Tenev, two-thirds of those involved in the crash were heavy goods vehicles. He pointed out that the trucks were loaded and traveling at high speed when they entered the section where visibility had suddenly deteriorated.

“I cannot understand how professional drivers failed to assess the situation and were driving at such excessive speed in such dense fog,” said the former Traffic Police chief.

Tenev noted that in dense fog, vehicles should travel with their hazard lights on. He added that in other countries, traffic is stopped and diverted, while roads have information boards providing details about congestion and alternative routes.

According to him, the toll system camera gantries could be used to install warning signs. Tenev also pointed out that there is no connection between the cameras and police teams, which, in his view, makes it difficult to respond promptly in dangerous weather conditions.

He described the decision by the governing officials to end their meetings and go to the scene of the crash as appropriate and commendable.

Sources: novini.bg