Naydenov: von der Leyen’s visit is a signal for the Black Sea

The visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria is a political signal of the seriousness of the situation in the Black Sea. This was stated by former Defense Minister Angel Naydenov on Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the Black Sea has become an arena of military action and the most dangerous area for commercial shipping. Naydenov said that during the third quarter, attacks on ships were six times more numerous than those in the Persian Gulf.

“Of the 570 ships attacked since the beginning of the year, 387 were attacks on ships during the period from July to the end of September,” Naydenov said.

He recalled that the Black Sea Maritime Security Strategy provides for measures to protect shipping and underwater infrastructure, as well as the development of transport and energy connectivity.

Bulgaria and Romania are preparing a joint maritime center

One of the specific measures is the establishment of a Maritime Security Center with the participation of Bulgaria and Romania. Bulgaria’s main participant in it will be the Naval Academy.

According to Naydenov, the Bulgarian side will focus on countering cyber threats, satellite communications, maritime survival and environmental monitoring.

The center is part of the planned actions for better monitoring of the marine environment, protection of underwater communications and limiting risks to shipping.

The issue of the use of force remains contentious

Regarding Bulgaria’s ability to defend its maritime areas, Naydenov said that the country has full rights to exercise control and take countermeasures in its territorial waters. He described the use of military force in the contiguous zone and the exclusive economic zone as a more contentious issue.

“I am among those who believe that there are certain cases in which the coastal state may use military force,” said the former defense minister.

Naydenov also commented on the planned freezing of remuneration in the “Security” sector. He said he did not approve of the measure, especially when it concerns the Ministry of Defense and military personnel.

Sources: novini.bg, bgonair.bg, bntnews.bg