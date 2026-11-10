Tourist rescued by helicopter below Mount Vihren

A tourist was rescued below Mount Vihren in a joint operation by the Mountain Rescue Service’s Bansko unit and the air team of the „Border Police“. The man found himself in a dangerous situation in difficult-to-access terrain under winter conditions and was unable to continue on his own. He is in good overall condition, the Bansko Mountain Rescue Service reported.

Due to the challenging terrain and the need for a rapid response, four mountain rescuers were transported by air to the Kabata area. The immediate rescue operation began from there, and the tourist was subsequently evacuated by air as well. Four more rescuers from the ground team assisted with and coordinated the operation in the field.

This was the first rescue operation in which the Bansko Mountain Rescue Service worked jointly with the air team of the Specialized „Aerial Surveillance“ Unit of the „Border Police“. The rescue service expressed its gratitude for the air team’s rapid response and professional conduct.

„For us, this is the first joint rescue operation with the air team of the „Border Police“.

The Bansko Mountain Rescue Service pointed out that the good coordination between the air and ground teams made a significant contribution to the successful outcome of the operation. The rescuers hope the operation will mark the beginning of long-term cooperation between the two units in incidents in the mountains.

Sources: blitz.bg, btvnovinite.bg, infomreja.bg