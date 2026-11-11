Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, November 11: Cloudy and foggy, rain in some areas

It will be cloudy and foggy across Bulgaria on Wednesday. Fog will form in the Danubian Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain, while light rain will fall in some areas of western Bulgaria and along the Danube. Minimum temperatures will be between 3° and 8°, and around 5° in Sofia.

“Cloud cover will be considerable today,” says the forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. During the day, light south-southwesterly winds will blow, temporarily strengthening to moderate in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will reach between 12° and 17°, while in the capital they will be around 11°.

In the afternoon, the fog in the lowlands and valleys will gradually dissipate and visibility will improve. Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will be considerable, with reduced visibility also expected in some places in the morning. Temperatures there will reach 14°-17°, the sea water temperature will be 14°-15°, and the sea state will remain at 1-2 on the Beaufort scale.

Cloudy and foggy weather will prevail in the mountains. Rain will fall in the mountain ranges of western Bulgaria, turning to light snow above approximately 1,800 meters. Moderate to strong west-northwesterly winds will blow in the higher elevations.