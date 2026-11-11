November 11 Declared a Day of National Mourning for the Victims of the Trakia Motorway Crash

November 11 is a day of national mourning in Bulgaria in memory of the victims of the two serious chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa road junction in Yambol Province. The decision was adopted by the Council of Ministers, and the flags at state institutions have been lowered to half-mast.

The government expressed its condolences to the families and relatives of those who died. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said: “Today is a tragic day for all of Bulgaria.”

11 confirmed victims

The Ministry of Health clarified that the death toll is 11. In the first hours after the incidents, preliminary information about 12 victims was circulated, but after their identities were established and the data were verified, the number was revised. Ten people died at the scene, while one died in hospital.

A total of 51 injured people have been admitted to medical facilities – 33 in Sliven, 11 in Yambol and 7 in Burgas. Thirteen of those injured are in serious condition.

86 vehicles were involved in the crashes

The two collisions occurred in the two carriageways of the motorway. Sixty-three vehicles were involved in the direction of Burgas, while 23 were involved in the opposite carriageway. According to information presented by law enforcement authorities, the first incident began after the fog suddenly became denser. Visibility sharply deteriorated, and the road surface was wet.

The causes of the crashes are still being clarified. Two pre-trial proceedings have been opened, as the incidents involved separate crashes in the two directions of travel. The investigation has been assigned to the National Investigation Service, and expert assessments are expected to be commissioned.

The aim is to establish the exact sequence of the collisions and the causes of the serious tragedy.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg