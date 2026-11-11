Trakia Motorway remains closed due to two crashes

Traffic on the Trakia Motorway between the Zimnitsa and Kabile interchanges near Yambol remains closed in both directions. The removal of the cars, trucks and other vehicles involved in the two chain-reaction crashes is ongoing.

In the carriageway towards Sofia, the removal operation has already been completed, but the road surface is being treated because of spilled oil and fuel. In the direction of Burgas, vehicles are still being towed by specialized roadside assistance vehicles. Traffic towards Sofia is expected to be reopened first.

86 vehicles were involved in the crashes

The two serious incidents occurred on the morning of November 10 amid dense fog and severely restricted visibility. The first report was received at around 7:10 a.m. about a crash at kilometer 289 in the carriageway towards Burgas. Minutes later, a second collision occurred at kilometer 294 in the direction of Sofia.

According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the first collision was between a truck carrying wheat and a passenger bus. A total of 86 vehicles were involved in the two crashes.

Eleven people died, while 51 injured people were admitted to medical facilities in Yambol, Sliven and Burgas. The Ministry of Health clarified the number of victims after 12 fatalities had initially been reported.

Diversions remain in place

While the motorway remains closed, drivers are being redirected along detour routes through Yambol and Sliven. Police, firefighters, roadside assistance crews and investigators continue to work at the scene.

Speaking to Bulgaria ON AIR, an investigator at the scene said: “We have instructed them to remove the vehicles from the carriageway where we are, because there are fewer of them and it will be cleared more quickly. The other one will take more time.” According to him, no people remained trapped in the vehicles.

The Council of Ministers declared November 11 a day of national mourning in memory of those who died in the crashes.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bta.bg