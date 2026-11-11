Repairs Begin on Collapsed Road Between Yakoruda and Yundola

Repairs and reinforcement work have begun on the collapsed section of road II-84 between Yakoruda and Yundola. Heavy machinery and teams from “Groma Hold” are already working on site, while the contract was awarded through a direct negotiation procedure.

The emergency repair project was prepared by the Blagoevgrad Regional Road Administration. The estimated cost is just over €2 million. The Road Infrastructure Agency clarified that the scope of the repairs had been expanded because of cracks in the road surface around the initially compromised section.

Traffic Restrictions Remain in Place

The problem arose on 1 November, when part of an old retaining wall collapsed and one lane in the direction of Yundola–Velingrad gave way. The section is located approximately 14 kilometres after Yakoruda in the direction of Yundola.

Following the emergency widening of one lane, passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are passing through in stages. Traffic is being regulated with a mobile traffic light system, while the ban on trucks with a gross weight of over 12 tonnes remains in force.

When traffic was initially restored, the director of the Blagoevgrad Regional Road Administration, Hristo Atanasovski, said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the road maintenance company, which reacted very quickly, as well as to the mayor of Yakoruda, who also responded and organised the work so that the road could be widened and safe passage in one lane could be allowed.”

Repair Deadline Has Not Yet Been Announced

At present, no date has been set for the completion of the reinforcement work or the full restoration of traffic. It has also not been announced when heavy goods vehicles will once again be able to use the section.

Because of the ban and the long detour, representatives of the heavy transport sector have warned that they could completely block traffic at the end of the week.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg