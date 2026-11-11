Traffic on the Trakia Motorway towards Sofia reopened

Traffic on the Trakia Motorway has been restored towards Sofia between the Zimnitsa and Karnobat interchanges. The section from km 289+000 to km 323+350 has been opened, the road authorities announced.

The carriageway towards Burgas remains closed. The removal of cars and trucks involved in the serious pile-up is continuing there with the help of specialised tow trucks. After the clearance, the road surface must be treated because of spilled oil and fuel.

The two incidents occurred on November 10 near the Zimnitsa interchange in Yambol Province. One crash took place at kilometre 289 in the direction of Burgas, and the other at kilometre 294 in the direction of Sofia. A total of 86 vehicles were involved in the collisions.

Eleven people were killed, while 51 injured people were admitted to medical facilities in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. On November 11, a national day of mourning was declared in memory of the victims.

The investigation has been taken over by the National Investigation Service. Acting Director Marian Marinov said: The fog is actually a contributing factor - reduced visibility, as at night. According to him, the exact cause of the initial impact will be established after the investigative actions and expert assessments.

For drivers travelling towards Burgas, the detour via Karnobat and Petolachkata remains in effect until the removal of the vehicles and the treatment of the road surface are completed.