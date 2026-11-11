Blood Donation Drive in Sofia for Those Injured on the Trakia Motorway

A blood donation drive for those injured in the serious pile-ups on the Trakia Motorway is getting underway in Sofia. Blood will be collected from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the National Center for Transfusion Hematology at 112 Bratya Miladinovi Street.

The initiative is organized by the Bulgarian Red Cross, Sofia Municipality and the National Center for Transfusion Hematology. The organizers are urging people who meet the medical requirements to take part in helping the injured.

Thirteen of Those Injured Are in Serious Condition

The latest joint update from the Ministry of Health states that 51 people have been admitted to medical facilities – 33 in Sliven, 11 in Yambol and 7 in Burgas. Thirteen of those injured are in serious condition. The officially confirmed death toll is 11 – 10 people died at the scene, while one died in a hospital in Yambol.

All those injured who were admitted in Yambol have been stabilized, BNT reported. Medical teams continue to monitor them. Nine people have been admitted to Sliven Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment, under the Military Medical Academy. The hospital said that their injuries are of moderate severity and that there is no danger to their lives. Three are in the intensive care unit, four are receiving treatment in the surgery department, one is in orthopedics and one is in neurology.

Two of the patients in Sliven may be transported to a hospital at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia to continue their treatment. The decision will be made according to medical necessity.

Serious Cases Remain in Burgas

Seven of those injured have been hospitalized in Burgas. Five of them were admitted to the Heart and Brain Hospital. Four have fractures and are not in life-threatening condition, while the fifth patient has multiple trauma and is in danger of losing their life, BNT reported.

Earlier in the day, two serious cases were reported by hospitals in Burgas. Medical teams continue to treat and monitor the patients.

Who Can Donate Blood

A donor can be a healthy person between the ages of 18 and 65, with a body weight of more than 50 kilograms. At least 60 days must have passed between two blood donations. Men can donate up to five times a year, while women can donate up to four times.

Those wishing to donate must bring an identity card, be well-rested and have eaten beforehand. A health questionnaire is completed on site, followed by an examination and preliminary tests, and a doctor determines whether the person can donate blood. If a person is undergoing prescribed treatment, medications must not be stopped without medical advice.

The two crashes occurred on November 10 near the Zimnitsa road interchange. A total of 86 vehicles were involved – 63 heading toward Burgas and 23 toward Sofia. The investigation is expected to establish the causes of the collisions.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg