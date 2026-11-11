Operation “Winter”: Police to monitor pedestrians until November 20

The second stage of Operation “Winter” begins today and will continue until November 20. The campaign is being held under the motto “Pedestrians, passengers and drivers for tolerance on the road” and is taking place across the country.

Traffic police will monitor safe crossing, pedestrian behavior and drivers’ compliance with their obligations. The focus will be on improper crossing, the use of mobile devices while crossing, reducing speed and yielding to pedestrians at designated crossings.

“We will focus on the tolerance that should be shown by these road users in order to ensure greater road safety,” said Commissioner Sergei Aleksov, deputy head of the Traffic Police Department.

Police teams will also monitor violations that create conditions for road accidents, including in conditions of reduced visibility and heavy traffic. Police remind pedestrians to cross only at permitted locations and to take vehicle traffic into account.

Vehicle and winter tyre checks are next

The first stage of the operation took place from November 1 to 10. It focused on preparing cars, bicycles, individual electric vehicles and animal-drawn vehicles for winter.

From November 15 to March 1, drivers must use tyres designed for winter conditions or tyres with a tread depth of at least 4 mm. This requirement is part of the rules for driving in winter conditions.

The third stage of Operation “Winter” will take place from November 21 to 30. During that period, checks will cover safe winter driving, the technical condition of vehicles and their preparation for travel in difficult road conditions.