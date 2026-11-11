Romanian in most critical condition after crash on the Trakia Motorway

A Romanian citizen with multiple severe injuries is in the most critical condition among those injured in the serious chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway. He is on a ventilator, in life-threatening condition, and has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Heart and Brain Hospital in Burgas. His relatives and the consulate in the city have been informed about his condition.

Eleven people were killed in the crashes, while 51 injured people were admitted to medical facilities. Seven of those injured are being treated in hospitals in Burgas, with six admitted to Heart and Brain Hospital – three men and three women.

Another seriously injured person is a doctor from Burgas

Among the patients in serious condition is a 37-year-old infectious disease specialist from the children's hospital in Burgas. He underwent three operations on three limbs. The procedures were performed by Prof. Asen Baltov, and the patient remains under observation in the intensive care unit. At present, he is out of danger.

The other four patients at Heart and Brain Hospital have chest and orthopedic injuries. They underwent the necessary operations and were admitted to the orthopedic and thoracic surgery departments. Doctors are monitoring them closely, but their lives are not in danger.

Investigation into the crash continues

In the first hours after the incident, preliminary information was received that 12 people had died. “In the course of the subsequent actions to establish the identities and clarify the number of injured people, it was confirmed that 11 people had died,” the Ministry of Health announced.

The National Investigation Service is investigating the causes of the two serious chain-reaction crashes under the supervision of the Yambol District Prosecutor's Office. Ten investigators, three criminal investigators and a mobile forensic laboratory are working at the scene. Witnesses are being questioned and a second inspection with a drone is being conducted, while the vehicle technical examination will be crucial to the investigation.

Sources: bntnews.bg