Desislava Taneva: I was on the Trakia Motorway minutes before the tragedy

Desislava Taneva had driven along the route of the horrific tragedy on the Trakia Motorway minutes before the incident. The GERB MP said she had entered the motorway shortly before 7:00 a.m. via the Yambol–Sliven road junction near Hadzhidimitrovo.

“The conditions were very difficult for driving, with extremely dense fog,” Taneva said. According to her, there were also vehicles on the route without the required signaling.

She called for the tragedy not to be used for political confrontation. “This is not a day for political point-scoring; this is not the time to demand political resignations,” the MP said.

Parties called for action and a hearing

The tragedy was also discussed in the National Assembly. Representatives of the parliamentary parties expressed their condolences to the victims’ loved ones. Konstantin Prodanov of “Progressive Bulgaria” called for a minute of silence in parliament.

“Vazrazhdane” announced that it would call for the government to be heard as early as the following day. Tsoncho Ganev insisted that those in power present an analysis of what could have been done, what had not been done and what measures were needed to prevent similar incidents.

Delyan Peevski described the tragedy as a test of the authorities’ ability to deal with its consequences. Bozhidar Bozhanov of “Democratic Bulgaria” also expressed his condolences and said that road safety measures should be discussed.

“We Continue the Change” chairman Asen Vasilev extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died and said that his thoughts were with everyone fighting for their lives.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg