Cabinet to Discuss Amendments to Gambling and Road Traffic Laws

The Council of Ministers will discuss amendments to the Gambling Act and the Road Traffic Act. The meeting was postponed from November 10 and is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on November 11. “Amendments to the laws on gambling and road traffic are on the preliminary agenda of today’s meeting,” the government press service announced.

The ministers will also consider a draft decision to determine the composition of the committee overseeing the funeral of Vezhdi Rashidov, chairman of the 48th National Assembly.

Funding for Disasters and Defense

The agenda includes a proposal to allocate funds from the budget reserve for preventing, managing and overcoming the consequences of disasters. The Cabinet will also discuss additional expenditures in the budget of the Ministry of Defense for 2026.

Further amendments are planned to the regulation determining the areas with restrictions on aviation. The Council of Ministers will also consider amendments to the Regulations for the Implementation of the Social Assistance Act, as well as a proposal to increase the capital of “FLAG Fund.”

Transfers to Municipalities and New Initiatives

The government will discuss additional transfers to municipalities for the payment of scholarships and the remuneration of directors of municipal kindergartens, schools, centers for personal development support and centers for special educational support. The funds are related to the results achieved during the 2025/2026 academic year.

The preliminary agenda also includes the 2026 program for the protection of gifted children from state, municipal and private schools. The ministers will consider proposals for preparing and holding a Connectivity Summit in Bulgaria.

The exemption of Kosovo citizens holding diplomatic, service or official passports from visa requirements will also be discussed. Other items include a memorandum with the Fraunhofer Institute on cooperation in the field of smart manufacturing and applied scientific research, as well as recognition of the Chief Mufti’s Office as a halal certification body.

The Meeting Is Being Held on a Day of National Mourning

By a decision adopted on November 10, the Council of Ministers declared November 11 a Day of National Mourning in memory of those killed in the road traffic accidents on the Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa road interchange in Yambol Region.

Sources: bta.bg