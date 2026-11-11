Road Conditions: Traffic Restored in Both Directions on the Trakia Motorway

Traffic on the Trakia Motorway between the Zimnitsa and Karnobat interchanges has been restored in both directions after restrictions were imposed due to a chain-reaction crash. According to the road information system, traffic was restored gradually overnight. Traffic through the section is now moving, but drivers must follow the instructions of Traffic Police officers and the temporary signage.

Traffic has also been restored on the Hemus Motorway at kilometre 37 in the direction of Sofia, where the active lane had earlier been closed because of a broken-down heavy goods vehicle. Repairs are continuing on road I-6 in the area of Maglizh. Vehicles are passing in both directions in a single lane there, with the work scheduled to continue until 16 November.

Normal traffic at the borders, Danube ferries suspended

The latest bulletin published by the General Directorate Border Police reports normal traffic at the crossings with Romania, Greece, Turkey, North Macedonia and Serbia. The Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnicea ferry links remain temporarily suspended due to the low water level of the Danube River.

At the border with Greece, passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through the Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad crossings. Buses and heavy goods vehicles are also allowed through Kulata, Ilinden and Captain Petko Voyvoda.

Winter conditions in the higher mountain areas

In the mountains, the weather is variable, with mostly considerable cloud cover. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts possible snowfall in the higher parts of Vitosha, Rila and the Balkan Mountains. Temperatures at an altitude of 2,000 metres are around zero, while the snow cover on Mount Botev has reached 18 centimetres, compared with 2 centimetres on Cherni Vrah.

For tourists, this means that winter equipment and increased caution are necessary in fog and on wet or icy sections. Drivers travelling to mountain resorts should be prepared for changes in visibility and possible precipitation in the mountain passes.

Fire service releases new data

During the latest reporting period of 24 hours, fire service units responded to 82 incident reports and extinguished 52 fires. One person was injured in the fires. A total of 23 rescue and support operations were carried out, including eight at road accidents.

The national “Winter” campaign continues. From 15 November, vehicles must be equipped with tyres intended for winter conditions or with a tread depth of at least 4 millimetres. “We must put an end to this grim statistic that we have seen so far this year,” said Emil Panchev, chairman of the Union of Bulgarian Motorists.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, aktualnobg.com, trafik.bg