Drive carefully! Fog once again reduces visibility on the Trakia Motorway

Traffic on the Trakia Motorway between the Zimnitsa and Kabile interchanges has been restored in both directions – towards Burgas and Sofia. Dense fog and reduced visibility have returned to the section where the two serious chain-reaction crashes occurred.

Yambol Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov urged drivers to proceed with increased caution.

“The motorway is now open for traffic, but drivers should be careful because visibility has once again been reduced in these sections. They must drive with increased caution in deteriorating weather conditions,” Georgi Chalakov said.

The removal of all 86 vehicles involved in the two collisions began in the afternoon after the crashes and continued past midnight.

The investigation continues

The two crashes claimed the lives of 11 people, while another 51 were injured. The investigation is continuing under the direction of the National Investigation Service.

The Council of Ministers declared a day of national mourning in memory of those who died. Despite the restored traffic, drivers in the area must take into account the fog, limited visibility and other risks associated with deteriorating weather conditions.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg