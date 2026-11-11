An Emergency Road Safety Meeting Is Expected to Take Place Today

The expert group for road safety reform is expected to hold an emergency meeting today. Additional road safety measures and opportunities to speed up the planned changes in the sector will be discussed, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said.

The meeting was convened by order of Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev following the serious road accident on the „Trakia“ Motorway. The minister is ending his participation in the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is being held in Antalya, and is returning to Bulgaria.

„Additional road safety measures and speeding up the implementation of the planned reforms in the sector“

These are the tasks identified by the Ministry of Transport and Communications for the emergency meeting. The specific new decisions to be proposed or adopted have not been announced in advance.

What Changes Have Already Been Planned

The emergency meeting is taking place against the backdrop of a reform plan adopted by the government in September. It provides for the establishment of a single national body to manage road safety information and a national center to collect, monitor and process data in real time.

The system is to integrate data from the toll system, municipal cameras, police officers’ body cameras and sensors, including those from the secondary road network. The Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Interior have also presented a concept for a Unified National Road Control System with toll terminals, a sensor network, a central „Digital Core“ and a National Operations Center.

According to the preliminary legal analysis, implementing the reform will require changes to eight laws and more than ten secondary legislative acts. Speeding up these changes, as well as identifying additional measures following the incident on the „Trakia“ Motorway, will be among the main topics of the emergency meeting.

Sources: novini.bg