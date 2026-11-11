Sofia Municipal Council to hear “Toplofikatsia Sofia” over outages

The management of “Toplofikatsia Sofia” will be heard today by the Sofia Municipal Council’s Committee on Engineering Infrastructure and Energy Planning over the increasing number of breakdowns and prolonged disruptions to heating and hot water supplies in the capital.

The extraordinary meeting is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. It was prompted by the numerous complaints and reports from citizens and institutions about problems with heat supplies at the beginning of the heating season.

Seven districts listed on the agenda

According to the agenda, the management of the municipal company must provide information on the condition of the heat transmission network and the reasons for the prolonged disruptions in “Mladost”, “Druzhba”, “Iztok”, “Izgrev”, “Dianabad”, “Musagenitsa” and “Darvenitsa”.

Municipal councillors will request data on the technical reasons for the concentration of breakdowns along the main heat transmission pipelines, the emergency repair work carried out, and the number of teams and resources mobilised. The company is expected to specify concrete deadlines for restoring the service.

Readiness for winter will also be discussed

One of the questions is what measures are being taken to prevent new large-scale disruptions. The management of “Toplofikatsia Sofia” will be asked for a comprehensive assessment of whether the available infrastructure and technical resources can ensure normal heating during the winter season.

The problems with the prolonged breakdowns have also prompted a reaction from Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva. She said that in some cases the repair of faults exceeded the legally prescribed 48-hour period, while some interruptions to the heating supply had lasted for more than two months.

“I consider it important to prepare an objective assessment of the company’s technical and financial condition,” Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva said.

The prolonged shutdowns of heating and hot water are creating difficulties for households, especially families with young children and elderly people, as well as for public and social institutions. Following the hearing, it is expected to become clear what commitments the company will undertake and within what deadlines the problems in the network will be resolved.

Sources: vesti.bg, bta.bg